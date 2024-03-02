Motorists Stranded Overnight on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Over Traffic Jam

Tens of travelers heading to Nairobi and Mombasa cities were on Friday forced to spend the night on the road due to a heavy traffic jam on Mombasa highway.

The snarl-up paralysed transportation at the 60-kilometer stretch between Mtito Andei and Voi.

As of Saturday, March 2, at 9 am, traffic was yet to clear with passengers stranded on the busy highway.

Many resorted to social media calling for help from police and other government agencies.

The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LODDCA) led in complaining saying the overnight jam had led to massive losses.

LODDCA reported that multiple cargo trucks were stranded for hours with virtually all of them missing their delivery schedules.

At the time, motorists were advised to use alternative means which was not immediately feasible considering the highway was the only main route.