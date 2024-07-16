MP Farah Maalim Appears Before NCIC Over Comments on Killing of Protesters

Dadaab MP Farah Maalim is currently recording a statement with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The seasoned politician appeared before the commission on Tuesday after snubbing a summon issued on July 10.

He was required to appear before the commission on July 11 after he was heard calling for the “slaughtering of 5000 Gen Zs” in a video that has since gone viral.

“The utterances are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the NCI Act,” said NCIC.

On Monday, the legislator denied calling for the killing of the Gen Zs.

He said: “I never called for the death of any Kenyans. I didn’t and I will never call for it.”

Maalim asserted that he is a politician with integrity and would not jeopardize the reputation he has built over many years.

“I am a very honest person with over 30 years of history in the politics of this country. I am one person who has had a track record that is matched by very few people,” he said.

However, he reiterated that he will continue to openly express his views on the path the country should take to avoid collapse.

“What I feel in my conscience is best for this country is what I am going to do,” he continued.

“I came in as an opposition MP in 1992 through Ford Kenya when everybody else in the region was in KANU. I stuck by my principles and my philosophy and that has never changed.”