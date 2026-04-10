MP Maalim’s PA loses Sh950,000 after leaving bank in Nairobi

An aide to Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim lost Sh950,000 moments after he had left a bank in Nairobi.

The incident happened after suspected thieves had trailed him from Industrial Area to near Parliament and broke into his car on the evening of April 9.

He told police he had been to a bank in the Industrial Area and withdrew the cash for use elsewhere. He then boarded his Toyoya Axio salon car and drove to Haile Selassie Avenue and parked it outside a restaurant.

He said he was hungry and wanted to have lunch. The Personal Assistant to the MP said he had placed the cash under the passenger’s seat as he drove from Industrial Area to the parliament square area.

And after having his lunch, he walked out to his car only to find its doors open.

He knew something was wrong even as he reached his car keys to confirm he had locked it. He rushed to where he had placed the cash and realized the same was missing.

The police were called to the scene to commence investigations. Police said the thieves are believed to have used a special key to break into the car as there was no break in.

The team said they were pursuing the matter. A review of security cameras showed men using a key to access the car, grab the cash and drive off in a waiting car.

Police believe the thieves trailed him from the bank where they had monitored his transactions. Police visited the bank-KCB Industrial Area- he is said to have transacted as part of the probe into the incident.

Such incidents have been on the increase amid calls on banks to deploy more measures to weed out gangs hanging in banking halls to monitor transactions and alert their accomplices.

Past investigations have also shown the gangs have insiders who alert them of targets.

Police are working to address the menace, officials said.

In some instances, the gangs confront their victims and violently rob them after leaving the banks. Some victims are bundled into cars and driven away before being dumped on the roadside after being robbed.