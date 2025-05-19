MP Salasya charged with hate speech offence, released on bail 

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya was Monday charged with hate speech contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Act.

Salasya is accused of publishing inciteful remarks likely to stir ethnic hatred on his verified X (previously Twitter) handle, @pksalasya.

The prosecuting counsel, Stellah Oyagi, told the court that the MP committed the offence on May 10, 2025 at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya.

He pleaded not guilty before Principal Magistrate Peter Mutai and was released on a surety bond of Sh400,000 or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 4, 2025 for further directions.

Salasya was arrested from Nanyuki and detained at Central police station last Friday and detained over the weekend.

His lawyers protested in court Salasya was denied bail while in cells.

