MPs, banks to get training on terrorism financing

A specialized training course on countering terrorism financing and money laundering was launched in Kenya targeting representatives from legislative and executive bodies, financial institutions and civil society organizations.

The training, organized by the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces seeks to strengthen institutional and individual capabilities in combating financing crimes related to terrorism.

The course, titled “Countering Terrorism Financing and Money Laundering –Foundation Level” was opened Monday by General Officer Commanding Central Command (GOC) Maj Gen John Nkoimo who represented the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Charles Kahariri.

It also seeks to enhance the efficiency of security and regulatory agencies in member states and strengthen their institutional capacities to counter such crimes.

The training addresses seven main themes, including the legal framework, sources and means of terrorism financing, financial analysis and detection mechanisms, international and regional cooperation, prevention strategies, awareness and training programs, and promoting a culture of reporting suspicious activities.

The course also aims to enable participants to understand the national and international legal frameworks related to countering terrorism financing and money laundering, further improve their skills in using modern techniques to analyze financial data and detect suspicious activities, and develop mechanisms for cooperation and information sharing among local and international entities.

Maj-Gen Nkoimo said there was need for collective action in countering the growing threats of terrorism financing, adding that the course represents a practical step towards strengthening the capabilities of Kenyan institutions in this field.

“Countering terrorism financing is a collective commitment that can only be achieved through integrated institutional coordination and effective international cooperation. The training course is a strategic investment in building skills, strengthening networks, and empowering institutions against illicit financial flows that fuel terrorist groups,” Maj-Gen Nkoimo said.

The IMCTC representative said the course comes as part of a series of training programs conducted by the Coalition in member states to support their efforts to counter terrorism threats and cross-border crime and to enhance the integration of roles between different sectors to address those challenges.

In an earlier interview, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya warned that terrorism had become transcontinental and borderless, and there was an urgent need to integrate efforts to cut off the financial resources of terrorist organizations.

She said a robust international cooperation was one of the effective ways of dealing with terror financing, adding that the groups needed funds for planning, recruitment and logistics.

The Secretary General of the IMCTC also said collaboration and cooperation was the most effective way of dealing with terror, saying there was a need to leverage resources and expertise of the member states.

He warned that the rapid growth of digital technologies is now being used as primary tools by terrorist groups. According to IMCTC, the terrorist groups have moved from practicing direct violence to using digital tools to target communities by recruiting and attracting young people

Tuya said the efforts are aimed at identifying the sources of financing terrorism and highlight future expectations and legislation related to digital financing, addressing traditional and non-traditional sources that represent a source of continued cash flow to finance terrorist operations in the world, whether through collecting and illegally transferring funds, smuggling, kidnapping, and exploiting charitable activities.

The relevant agencies including the National Police Service, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) will be able to conduct proactive investigations to pursue those involved in supporting terrorism, freeze their financial assets, and impose penalties on them.

Terrorism financing can take two primary forms; monetary and in-kind. Monetary financing consists of five interlinked stages, making it difficult to separate them distinctly.

The first stage is collection where funds are acquired through fundraising or other methods. Placement involves depositing or employing funds in financial institutions which is then followed by layering where the origin of the funds is concealed through various techniques.

Integration involves mixing the funds into the formal financial system before they are used to support terrorist activities.