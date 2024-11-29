MPs vote in favour of historic bill to allow assisted dying after emotional debate

Assisted dying could become legal in England and Wales after the bill was backed by MPs in a historic vote.

Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill received 330 ayes compared to 275 noes at its second reading in the House of Commons – a majority of 55.

The bill would allow adults with just six months left to live to request medical assistance to end their lives.

Today’s result means the legislation will now progress to the committee stage for scrutiny, with the Lords also to be given opportunities to express their views on the measure before it potentially becomes law.

MPs were given a free vote – meaning they could side with their conscience and not along party lines, with the government staying neutral on the matter.

The division list showed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer backed the proposal, as did Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

But other cabinet members like Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood voted against the bill, having previously warned about vulnerable people being coercedand of a “slippery slope of death on demand”.

The vote came after a five-hour debate in the chamber, which drew emotional opinions on both sides.

Conservative former minister Andrew Mitchell revealed he changed his mind on assisted dying after finding himself with “tears pouring down my face” on hearing the stories of constituents whose loved ones had died “in great pain and great indignity”.

On the other side of the argument, veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott said assisted dying could result in sick people “feeling like a burden” on society, adding: “I can imagine myself saying that in particular circumstances.”

And Conservative MP Danny Kruger, leading a group of opponents of the bill, said he believed parliament can do “better” for terminally ill people than a “state suicide service”.

Bill about ‘choice and dignity’

Mr Kruger is the son of Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who told Sky News she backs the bill after witnessing her brother, who had bone cancer, “screaming in agony” at the end of his life.

Opening the debate on the topic, Labour backbencher Ms Leadbeater said the bill was about giving dying people “choice, autonomy, and dignity” – saying the current law was “failing” them.

She has insisted her bill contains “the most robust safeguards” of any assisted dying legislation in the word.

This includes two independent doctors having to approve the decision, followed by a High Court judge, with the person having to administer the drugs themselves.

The legislation also includes a maximum 14-year prison sentence for anyone who coerces someone into requesting assisted dying or taking the medicine.

What happens next?

Speaking to Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby after the vote, an emotional Ms Leadbeater said she was “incredibly proud” of the result and parliament must now “take on board everything that’s been discussed in the chamber”, including the state of palliative care and the rights of disabled people.

She said the bill will be “open to amendments and will be open to scrutiny” and that if there needs to be change “we can do that collaboratively and collegiately across the House”.

That process could take around six months, she added, with a further 18-month implementation period likely to make it operational if the law passes.

Ms Leadbeater also paid tribute to her late sister and MP Jo Cox.

“Jo went into politics to make a difference. I’ve done exactly the same and I know she’d be extremely proud,” she said.

Other high-profile backers of the bill include former prime minister Rishi Sunak, former chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and former Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Key figures that voted against include Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

‘Historic step’

Today’s result marks a significant change from when MPs last voted on assisted dying, in 2015, when it was defeated by 330 votes to 118.

There have been calls for decades for a change in the law, with a campaign by Broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen giving the issue renewed attention last year.

Sir Keir promised a vote on the issue ahead of the general election in July, which he won.

Ms Leadbeater has brought the issue forward through a private members’ bill, meaning it has been introduced by an MP who is not a government minister.

Pro-change organisation Dignity in Dying described the vote result as a “historic step towards greater choice and protection for dying people”, while My Death, My Decision said “thousands of people will be heartened” by it.

By Sky News