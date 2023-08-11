Mt Elgon MP Kapondi Robbed of Unknown Amount of Money in Bungoma Town

Mt Elgon Member of Parliament Fred Kapondi was Friday robbed of an unknown amount of money moments after he had left a bank in Bungoma Town.

Even though the MP claimed there was gun drama in the saga, police said they had not found any evidence on the same.

The MP’s car was broken into and money he had left there stolen, police and witnesses said. No one was injured in the drama. Police suspect the thieves had monitored him from the bank and to a supermarket where he went shopping. This gave the thieves a chance to break into his car and grab the money that was in an envelope.

Bungoma County police commander Francis Kooli said they had not found any evidence of shooting in the case.

He said preliminary findings had shown a gang that had been trailing Kapondi broke into his car and stole unknown amount of money before escaping.

“They broke the car’s door and picked up what looked like an envelope containing money. But before they could go further, a crowd noticed their activities and raised alarm prompting them to escape the scene,” he said.

He said Kapondi had arrived in the town and went to a bank and withdrew an unknown amount of money.

He then drove outside Khetia’s Supermarket for shopping.

“He parked on the roadside where another salon car that had been trailing him probably from the bank parked behind his. He then left for the supermarket giving the suspects a chance to break the door.”

The gang drove and blocked his car’s door when one of them broke the lock and accessed the driver’s seat.

They escaped as a crowd surged to where they were, said Kooli. Kapondi rushed to the car and saw the car leave.

The same car had apparently been seen near the bank where Kapondi was minutes earlier.

Kooli said a team of detectives is pursuing the gang behind the incident. He said no injuries were reported and they are yet to establish claims of shooting.

“The MP was not at the scene and the target was the money he had withdrawn if any,” said Kooli.

Police are looking for the thieves. Such incidents where customers are attacked and robbed of money after leaving banks have been on the rise in the area.

Police suspect inside job for the incidents and want banks to take more measures to address the trend.

