Mudanyi takes control of Rift Valley Championship after brilliant second round

Karen Country Club professional Edwin Mudanyi produced a superb eight-under-par 65 in the second round of the Rift Valley Championship to take a three-shot lead heading into Tuesday’s final round of the Sunshine Development Tour’s eighth leg.

Mudanyi, who opened with a level-par round, delivered a bogey-free performance on the par-73 Nakuru Golf Club course to move to eight-under-par overall. His round featured eight birdies, four on each nine, on holes 3, 4, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14 and 17.

Speaking after his round, Mudanyi said, “I’m really happy with how I played today. I was able to stay focused, take my chances and keep the mistakes off my card. The putting was good, and I managed to make the most of the opportunities I created. There’s still one round to go, so I’ll need to stay patient, stick to my game plan and keep doing the simple things well.”

Nigeria’s Edwin Okoko and Kenya’s Simon Njogu are tied for second place on five-under-par overall.

Okoko, who has been among the standout players on the tour this season, produced an impressive front nine featuring five birdies on holes 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9. He continued his charge on the back nine with birdies on 12 and 13, before sinking an eagle on the 16th to briefly move to the top of the leaderboard. However, dropped shots on the final two holes saw him finish the round in a tie for second.

Okoko said, “I played some really good golf today and gave myself plenty of opportunities. The eagle on 16 was a great moment, but the final two holes were costly. I’m still in a good position going into the last round, and I’ll focus on staying composed and giving myself a chance to challenge for the title.”

Njogu, who began the day tied for third with John Lejirma, also maintained his strong form with a bogey-free four-under-par round to move to five-under overall. His card featured birdies on holes 3 and 14, alongside an eagle on the 13th, while he played the remaining holes at par.

Speaking after his round, Njogu said, “I’m pleased with the consistency of my game today. I managed to avoid bogeys and took advantage of the opportunities that came my way, including the eagle on 13. With one round remaining, the focus will be on staying disciplined, keeping the ball in play and taking my chances when they come.”

Round-one leader Dismas Indiza of Kakamega Golf Club sits fourth on four-under-par overall after returning a second consecutive two-under-par round.

John Karichu follows in fifth place on three-under-par, while Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera is sixth on two-under-par. John Kagiri and Elvis Muigua are tied for seventh on one-under-par, completing the list of players under par after two rounds.

The top 30 players and ties will advance to Tuesday’s final round, where the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour title in Nakuru will be decided.

The championship offers a total prize purse of Sh2 million, with the winner set to take home Sh400,000. Players are also competing for Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points as they seek to strengthen their standings and earn opportunities to progress to the main Sunshine Tour. The event also offers Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for professionals and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points for eligible amateurs.