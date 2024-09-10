Mudavadi Applauds Diaspora Community for Contribution to Economic Growth

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed government’s deep gratitude to the Kenyan Diaspora globally for their substantial contribution to Kenya’s economic growth through remittances.

Mudavadi said their efforts have played a crucial role in stabilizing the Kenyan shilling against global currencies.

He said the government is working towards defining and adopting a clear and different strategy in forging a stronger partnership with the Kenyan Diaspora.

“If we go into numbers, you have surpassed coffee, tea and even our horticulture. Basically, Kenyans in the diaspora are very key in stabilizing the rate of the shilling against hard currencies. If Kenyans in the diaspora slightly slide from the trajectory we are in, then inflation can be a problem back home,” noted Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said this when he met the Kenyan Diaspora in Namibia, on the first day of his official visit.

“We are now looking on more serious aspects of even working on the diaspora bond. Earlier it was mooted but numbers in terms of the resource-base had not reached a threshold that could make a powerful statement if you went for the diaspora bond.”

“But today the figures indicate that Kenya is now ripe for a diaspora bond, where you can help in investing in key infrastructure whether it is the roads, hospitals or institutions that matter and have a serious impact on the people,” he added.

Statistics indicate that money sent home by Kenyans living abroad continued on a growth trajectory to hit a record Sh671 billion (US$4.19 billion) in 2023, significantly boosting the country’s current account balance amid falling export revenue.

Mudavadi encouraged the diaspora to actively engage in shaping the upcoming Diaspora Policy Paper, soon to be tabled in Parliament, by sharing their insights and proposals through Kenya’s High Commissions and embassies.

“We have had Kenya’s foreign policy sometimes on paper but one thing has never quiet happened that it has never been owned by the people of Kenya directly since it has been the preserve of the executive. We in the process of now working on a sessional paper on Kenya’s foreign policy which we want to take to parliament so that Kenyans can debate and have a bigger say in what they believe should be their foreign policy.”

Kenyans living and working in Namibia called on the government to step up efforts for the introduction of direct flights between Nairobi and Windhoek.

They said if there are any protocol or security bottlenecks that need to be untangled, key negotiations need to be fast-tracked by the two sides.

Led by the chair of their association Dan Mule, they said the introduction of direct flights will help boost the growth of business and investments between Kenya and Namibia thus largely contributing to the growth of Kenya’s GDP.

“Direct flights will open many opportunities that remain untapped. When we have exports like tea coming direct from Kenya to Namibia, it is a sign of potential growth in our export market,” said Mule.

They also raised a number of concerns on the need for a more streamlined process for passport renewals, efficient and within a shorter time.

Mudavadi underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting and strengthening ties with the Kenyan Diaspora.

Mudavadi said the diaspora community plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that benefit both Kenya and its global citizens.

“The issues you have raised are fundamental, we are ready to receive them once consolidated on what you think should form part of the Kenyan foreign policy going forward, so that we start a new chapter amongst other issues you have raised,” he acknowledged.

He urged the Kenyan Diaspora in Namibia to continue supporting the government’s agenda aimed at strengthening the working ties between the government and the diaspora community in various spheres of livelihood.

The Kenyans living and working in Namibia who met Mudavadi were drawn from diverse sectors, including health, education, business, and diplomacy, among others.