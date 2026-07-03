Mudavadi begins Saudi Arabia visit to push for better protection of Kenyan workers

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has begun a three-day official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to strengthen Kenya’s longstanding bilateral relations with the Gulf nation through high-level political consultations.

The visit, running from July 3 to 5, forms part of Kenya’s broader diplomatic efforts to deepen political, economic and people-to-people relations with one of its key partners in the Middle East.

During the visit, Mudavadi is expected to hold bilateral talks with senior Saudi government officials on a wide range of issues, including regional peace and security, international cooperation, labour migration, trade, investment and multilateral collaboration.

A major focus of the discussions will be the welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, which is home to more than 300,000 Kenyans.

Mudavadi is expected to push for stronger labour protections, improved working conditions, ethical recruitment practices, more effective dispute resolution mechanisms and enhanced cooperation to safeguard the rights, dignity and welfare of Kenyan nationals working in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also seek to expand economic cooperation by increasing bilateral trade and encouraging greater Saudi investment in Kenya.

Kenya will lobby for improved market access for its key exports, including tea, cut flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables and other horticultural products, while exploring opportunities to diversify exports to the Saudi market.

The consultations will further examine cooperation in agriculture and food security, renewable energy, infrastructure development, tourism, healthcare, education and skills development, the digital economy, logistics, aviation, maritime affairs, manufacturing and value addition, as well as climate resilience and sustainable development.

Kenya and Saudi Arabia are also expected to review progress under existing bilateral agreements and identify new areas of collaboration aimed at accelerating economic growth, creating jobs and promoting shared prosperity.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Kenya’s most important partners in the Middle East, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, labour mobility, development financing and regional diplomacy.

The Kenyan government says the visit reflects its commitment to a people-centred and economically driven foreign policy that advances the interests of Kenyans both at home and abroad while strengthening the country’s global partnerships.