Mudavadi calls for accelerated action for women empowerment

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for accelerated action in supporting the women agenda in the country.

Mudavadi said it high time the society underscores the growing recognition of the crucial roles played by women in advancing progress in various sectors of socio-economic development.

He said the International Women’s Day 2025, presents an opportunity to collectively strengthen and actualize commitments that have realistic and impactful results that strengthen the growing women agenda globally.

“March 8, is a big day for all women and girls across the world. It is a moment when we celebrate their success and progress. We are called upon to reflect and renew our desire to help our women and girls surmount the challenges they face across the globe. On behalf of the Kenyan government, I would really like to ask everybody, to join us in celebrating this day with our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters across the globe.”

“We want to focus on their achievements, encourage them, and be able to ensure that they get a fair share of all available opportunities across board and all economies globally,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi noted the crucial intersection between gender, peace, and security as key drivers to an equitable, fair and just society where women have become critical players in realizing key set goals.

He said it is important to support women’s leadership in peace and security processes by ensuring their voices are central in conflict resolution and peace-building.

“It is a moment to thank God and celebrate our women and girls, they are our humanitarian voices all over and we must make sure they are able to nurture society in an environment of peace.”

Mudavadi said focusing on the need to accelerate action emphasizes the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.

This he said calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres.

Mudavadi has called on the private sector, civil society organizations and development partners to leverage and build on the existing policy and legislative framework in the country to achieve gender equality.

“Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge gender equality,” he added.

He noted that the government is also using the day to sensitize citizens on the issues related to gender-based violence noting that the solution lies in robust responses, holding perpetrators accountable, and accelerating action through well-resourced national strategies and increased funding to women’s rights movements.

He said the alarming escalation of violence against women needs revitalization of commitments, accountability, and action from decision-makers as quick as possible.

“Women continue to bear the brunt of internal and external conflicts, with violence and marginalization often targeted against them. As the world faces the challenges of conflict, climate change and social inequality, amplifying Women’s Voice at the grassroot levels becomes critical.” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said tackling GBV requires the sustained engagement and support of all stakeholders, governments, civil society, regional organizations, international partners, and local communities.

“We have to work together to make sure that women’s voices, particularly those at the grassroots, are heard and amplified in every process of peace and security. We must get rid of gender-based violence.”

The 2025 International Women’s Day under the theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment” calls for calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and mold a future where no one is left behind and everyone is treated equally.

Central to this vision is empowering the next generation of the youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls as catalysts for lasting change.

International Women’s Day is a holiday celebrated annually as a focal point in the women’s rights movement. IWD gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

The United Nations officially made March 8th International Women’s Day in 1977, after first recognizing it in 1975.