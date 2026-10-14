Mudavadi: Kenya to sustain diplomatic efforts for regional peace and security

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to proactive bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at promoting regional peace, security and stability amid an increasingly complex global security environment.

Mudavadi said Kenya would continue playing a leadership role in peace initiatives across the Horn of Africa, East Africa and the Great Lakes region through sustained diplomacy, strategic partnerships and cooperation with regional and international institutions.

He noted that although Africa had made progress in economic growth, democratic governance and regional integration, persistent insecurity, governance deficits and socio-economic inequalities continued to undermine stability and development across the continent.

“Protracted conflicts, intensified activities of non-state armed groups and transnational organized crime continue to undermine state authority and hinder development in several regions,” he said.

Mudavadi spoke during a lecture of opportunity at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi, titled The Role of Kenya’s Foreign Policy in Regional Peace and Security and the Contemporary Strategic Environment.

The lecture was held at the invitation of the college’s Commandant, Lieutenant General Juma Shee Mwinyikai, and brought together senior military officers, civil servants, private-sector representatives and participants from neighbouring countries undertaking Course No. 29 of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, warned that competition among global powers for influence in Africa could aggravate existing political and economic tensions if not managed through transparent, inclusive and locally driven approaches.

He observed that Africa’s vast natural and mineral resources, combined with its rapidly growing youthful population, had positioned the continent as an increasingly important destination for global investment and strategic partnerships.

However, he cautioned that competition among traditional and emerging powers over infrastructure financing, security cooperation and other strategic interests could trigger intra-state and inter-state conflicts.

Mudavadi said the evolving geopolitical environment required African countries to strengthen governance, build resilience and exercise greater regional leadership in managing external partnerships.

Regional conflicts pose security challenges

Turning to East Africa, Mudavadi described the region as one of the continent’s most strategically sensitive areas, facing a complex mix of internal conflicts, cross-border tensions and violent extremism, particularly threats posed by Al-Shabaab.

He cited the ongoing conflict in Sudan, political tensions in South Sudan, insecurity in Somalia and the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as developments with significant implications for regional peace and security.

According to Mudavadi, the interaction between global power competition and local political dynamics requires coordinated responses that integrate diplomacy, security, development and governance.

“Strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing international cooperation, and fostering inclusive political settlements are crucial for navigating the complexities of the evolving strategic landscape,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s support for regional institutions, including the East African Community (EAC), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Mudavadi said the institutions remained important platforms for conflict prevention, regional integration and diplomatic engagement, although their effectiveness was sometimes constrained by limited financial capacity and political differences among member states.

He further observed that protracted conflicts had exposed the limitations of international diplomacy in resolving complex crises, while weakening confidence in global governance institutions and diverting resources from other pressing priorities.

He said the circumstances demanded greater diplomatic agility, strategic foresight and stronger international cooperation.

Kenya’s foreign policy framework

Mudavadi outlined Kenya’s revised Foreign Policy 2024, anchored on Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2025, saying the framework was designed to respond to changing global dynamics while advancing the country’s national interests.

The policy identifies eight strategic focus areas: peace and security diplomacy; economic and commercial diplomacy; socio-cultural diplomacy; diaspora diplomacy; digital diplomacy; environmental and climate diplomacy; global health diplomacy; and global governance and multilateral diplomacy.

He said the priorities reflected Kenya’s approach to safeguarding its sovereignty, promoting economic prosperity and strengthening its influence on the international stage.

Mudavadi emphasised that peace and security could not be achieved through military preparedness or diplomatic engagement alone, but required a combination of national resilience, defence capabilities, sustained diplomacy, regional cooperation, effective institutions and international solidarity.

“We must therefore continue to invest in the partnerships, institutions and capabilities that enable us to anticipate threats, prevent conflict and support peaceful political settlements,” he said.

He also called for reforms to make global governance structures fairer, more representative and better equipped to address contemporary challenges.

“For Kenya, foreign policy is not simply an instrument for managing relations between states. It is a means of protecting our sovereignty, creating opportunities for our people, safeguarding our development ambitions and contributing to a more peaceful and secure world,” Mudavadi added.

He said Kenya would continue pursuing diplomatic partnerships that support national development while contributing to peace and stability across the region and beyond.