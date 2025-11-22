Mudavadi puts Natembeya on notice on Trans Nzoia governor seat in 2027

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi put on notice Trans Nzoia governor Goerge Natembeya to prepare for defeat in his re-election in 2027.

Mudavadi said there were young men and women in UDA who would give Natembeya run for his money in the election.

Speaking during community engagement Navagara, Malava Constituency ahead of the November 27 mini polls, Mudavadi said that Natembeya was acting too clever, and was overestimating himself.

“I want to tell Natembeya, don’t act too clever, we have been in politics longer, we are only quiet, but, don’t think we cannot do politics, we will take you home in 2027. We have young men and women ready to over from him,” said Mudavadi.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, ex-Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa launch bids to unseat Natembeya. He said that the people of Tran Nzoia should relieve Natembeya of his duties so that he can pursue being an elder in every community.

Mudavadi said the fact that he was playing polite politics did not mean that they did not politics.

“I have seen victory, I have defeat, and we know how to navigate the world of politics, but we do polite, and peaceful politics,” said Mudavadi.

Natembeya’s camp has fielded a tough candidate who is giving government one a run for his money.

He also took on former Internal Affairs Minister Fred Matiang’i for pretending to question government when his own record was stinking.

“Where does Matiang’i get the moral authority to challenge the government when he has many questions to answer? Kenyans have not forgotten how hundreds of bodies were found in River Yala during his term,” said Mudavadi.

He said Matiang’i, when in his office refused to give Malava Constituency the two divisions they had requested and its until under President William Ruto’s government that they got Malava, North, and South.

Mudavadi asked the people from the Western region to support the governments of President Ruto and position themselves to inherit Presidency when the head of state finishes his term.

“We must position ourselves well to take over from Ruto after finishes his two terms. You think others are waiting, we must guard ourselves by giving the government 100percent support.

The people of Mulembe Nation should not chances, Mudavadi said.

“The people from other regions, are not sleeping, they are planning, we must be vigilant and work in unity,” said Mudavadi.