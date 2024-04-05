Muluka Terms Kenya Kwanza Govt “a Rogue Gangster Regime”

Former Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General and political commentator Barrack Muluka sensationally termed President William Ruto’s government as a “gangster and rogue regime”.

Muluka has been working as an adviser in the ministry of information. It is not clear at what stage he fell out with his bosses.

This is based on his tone of the language he used during an interview on KTN on Friday morning.

Muluka alleged that the government has been embezzling public funds and splurging them on luxurious items like watches and chairs.

“It is a rogue regime, and it should be called what it is. Today, we can only term this as a gangster regime,” said Muluka.

“Nobody spends ten million earned shillings on a watch, it must be stolen resources. Nobody splurges the kind of resources we have seen on the papers on a chair for their office,” Muluka added.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

He also condemned the government for selling fake fertilisers to farmers, arguing that the perpetrators should be brought to book, but the government has failed to do so.

“When someone is selling stones and donkey waste to farmers and calling it fertilisers, and are not arrested, it is because the entire thing is an organic system that is functioning the way it should be,” he said.

The political commentator additionally stated that those who elected the government into power owe the country an apology.

The ministry of agriculture said Friday they had completed the testing on all fertilizers being distributed under subsidy programme.

A statement said all fertilizers being distributed meet the required quality requirements except those manufactured and distributed by Ms KEL Chemicals-branded Kelphos Plus, Kelphos gold and NPK 10:26:10, which did not meet all required test parameters.

“This consignment affected KEL Chemical fertilizers distributed between 5th and 10th March 2024,” the statement said.

Following release of test results by Kenya Bureau of Standards, the statement added, the government has taken decisive action to safeguard the agricultural sector and farmers by announcing the immediate suspension of KEL Chemicals’ operations and seizure of its fertilizer products.

“The government has further seized and impounded all fertilizer stocks distributed by KEL Chemicals at the National Cereals Produce Board (NCPB) facilities.”

“This step is essential to control and mitigate any adverse effects on agricultural practices.”

The ministry told farmers who have acquired or possess fertilizer from KEL Chemicals to immediately discontinue its use and to visit their nearest NCPB facility for further guidance.

KEBS has initiated legal action against KEL Chemicals for distributing substandard products as per the law.