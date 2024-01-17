Murder Probe as Naked Body of Woman is Found Dumped on Roadside in Juja

Police are investigating a mysterious murder of a middle aged woman whose body was found dumped on the roadside in Juja, Kiambu county on Wednesday morning.

The naked body was found dumped at Gwa-Kairu area in Juja, police said.

Juja sub-county Police Commander Michael Mwaura said they were called and alerted by locals that a naked body was at the scene. The woman did not have identification documents then.

This sent chills among many and coming in the wake of ongoing probe into the gruesome murder of two other women in the past two weeks.

Mwaura said the body had visible physical injuries and bruises on the face, and that the surrounding area showed signs of a struggle.

It is not clear if she was sexually assaulted before the murder.

Mwaura said an autopsy on the body will reveal more. He said no arrest has been made so far.

Mwaura said the deceased is yet to be identified, while the body has since been taken to the General Kago funeral home in Thika County for post-mortem as investigations go on.

This comes in the wake of the murder of 24 year old university student Rita Waeni Muendo in Roysambu on Saturday January 13.

The main killer of Waeni is yet to be known and arrested.

Police are investigating the incident which also came weeks after socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi was killed in an apartment in South B. A suspect is in custody over the same. Wahu was buried at their Kamulu home on January 6.

The brutal murders have attracted condemnation from the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) which have asked the government to protect women and girls following increased cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

FIDA, which has put the number of women killed in a similar manner at 10 in the last one year, said there is need for the security agencies to investigate thoroughly the circumstances under which the ladies were killed.

FIDA Vice Chair Christine Kung’u said they remain very concerned about the longstanding State’s failure to protect women and girls from this type of violence, which in most cases occurs in private spaces by perpetrators who are well known to the victims.

“In the case of Starlet Wahu, several women have come forth that this man had actually been reported to police stations. So we’re questioning, what happened with the investigations?”

“If we could tighten measures, coupled with databases of sexual violators within the law, then it is easier to be able to track a perpetrator,” FIDA CEO Anne Ireri said.