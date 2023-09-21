Murdered Nairobi Hospital Finance Director To Be Buried on September 29

Slain Nairobi Hospital finance director Eric Maigo will be buried at his Kisii rural home on September 29.

The family and friends of the deceased are meeting to organize the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Hospital has organized a requiem mass for Maigo.

The mass will be held on Friday September 22, 2023 at the hospital Amphitheatre Convention Centre 2nd Floor from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo said in an internal memo a link will be circulated in due course for those that will not be able to attend physically to follow the service virtually.

“All HODs are requested to organize the shifts accordingly to allow staff attend the mass without any disruption of services to our clients,” said part of the memo dated September 20.

Police say they are pursuing good leads in connection with the killer of Maigo.

Maigo’s body was found with the 25 stabs minutes after he had been killed at about 6 am on September 15, police said.

Read: Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Erick Maigo Murdered at Woodley Home

His assailant, a female who had spent the night at the house and escaped minutes before police arrived.

Neighbours said they heard the two arrive home on Thursday and played music until late.

It was until the following day that they heard Maigo groan for help.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex apartment said they heard Maigo groaning in pain.

They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The woman peeped through the window claiming she could not locate the key.

The neighbors could hear Maigo still groaning in pain and seeking help.

Read Also: Revealed: Killer Used Two Knives to Stab Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss 25 Times

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave as they went to report the matter.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing.

The rear door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

The killer behind the murder used two knives in the attack.

Police are holding a woman in the probe into the cold-blooded murder of Maigo.

Cynthia Lusega Andalo was produced in court under miscellaneous application on Monday afternoon and police allowed to hold her for five days as part of the probe into the murder.

The woman in custody is among people who were last seen with Maigo last Thursday before his body was found in the house in Woodley, Nairobi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...