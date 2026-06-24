Murkomen assures security ahead of planned protests, says schools and businesses will remain open

The government assured Kenyans that Thursday will remain a normal working and school day despite planned demonstrations, while warning that individuals seeking to exploit the protests to engage in violence and criminal activities will face decisive action.

In a statement on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government respects the constitutional right of citizens to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities.

Murkomen noted that police had received notification from citizens intending to hold public demonstrations and would provide security and guidance to protesters in line with the law.

“The Government respects the constitutional rights of all Kenyans to peaceably assemble for whatever reason, on any day,” he said, citing Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful and unarmed assembly.

The Interior CS urged organizers and participants to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and unarmed, warning against acts that could undermine public safety and order.

At the same time, Murkomen claimed that some political actors were seeking to use the planned protests for political purposes and were allegedly mobilizing criminal elements to infiltrate demonstrations and engage in violence, looting and destruction of property.

He said the government would act firmly against anyone found exploiting legitimate protests to commit criminal acts.

According to the CS, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has already launched investigations into reports of individuals suspected of organizing and financing violent activities ahead of the demonstrations.

“The Government will deal decisively, and in accordance with the law, with any individuals or groups seeking to exploit legitimate protests to cause chaos, engage in looting, destroy property, disrupt businesses, or commit any other criminal acts,” he said.

Murkomen added that police had been instructed to protect both peaceful demonstrators and members of the public conducting their daily activities.

He emphasized that schools would remain open and businesses would continue operating as usual, noting that the Constitution guarantees the rights to education and lawful economic activity.