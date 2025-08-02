Murkomen, DIG Lagat preside over upgrading of Embobut police post in crime fight

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Saturday announced the upgrading of Embobut Police Post in Marakwet East Sub-County into a fully-fledged police station in efforts to fight crime.

He and Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat flew to the area on Saturday to preside over the event.

It was the first time Lagat was seen in public after almost two months of absence.

Murkomen said following ntensified security operations, normalcy has returned to the few pockets that had experienced a surge in insecurity incidents in Elgeyo Marakwet County two months ago.

“To consolidate these gains, we are opening more police stations and deploying more security personnel to the area,” he said.

Lagat said they have intensified operations in the area and other places to address insecurity.

“Cases of banditry are on a decline due to increased operations in various places in this region and we thank all involved in the operations,” he said.

Murkomen had earlier told chiefs and assistant chiefs in Kajiado County to help police hunt down a serial rapist who has been terrorising locals.

A surge in rape cases in Magadi and Majengo areas of Kajiado County has alarmed residents and leaders alike.

“No one gets lost in Kenya. The chief knows everything. Let us get the guy within seven days and settle the matter,” the CS said during the Jukwaa La Usalama engagement in Kajiado on Friday.

“How can somebody defile young children and continue roaming in the neighbourhood like it’s normal?”

He was responding to locals who complained that the suspect was not being arrested yet his whereabouts were known.

“It cannot be normal. This is a matter we must deal with decisively. This Jukwaa has approved that the person be arrested in seven days,” reiterated the CS.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said his officers had stepped up the manhunt.