Murkomen forms second operation command unit center in Laikipia to hunt bandits

Internal and National Administration Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen Thursday announced the formation of a second operations command unit and declared a full-scale security operation at Mukokodo forest to flush out bandits in Laikipia County.

Murkomen announced the establishment of a new police command, the second Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) in Laikipia County.

He also put on notice politicians aiding banditry and fueling insecurity in Kerio Valley, warning that they will face full force of the law.

According to Murkomen, OMU Two will have its command Centre in Kirimon in Laikipia County tasked to deal with the emerging crimes in the troubled areas, restore peace and normalcy.

The new operation will cover Samburu, Laikipia, Isiolo and parts of Meru counties.

This is a joint operation of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to deal with banditry and restore security targeting North Rift counties of Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Elgeyo/Marakwet.

They will be working closely with the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), NPRs and Rangers.

“We are separating command centres. We are setting a new command center at Kirimo which will complement Chemalingot base in Operation Maliza Uhalifu,” said Murkomen.

OMU Two will have its commander and will deal with emerging security trends that has a spill over to neighboruing counties.

“We still have a problem in Mukokodo forest, parts of Samburu East and Maralal. We are enhancing our operations to restore peace. We are carrying out one off operation to flush out the criminals,” he said.

He also directed that NPRs and Rangers are not answerable to politicians, and therefore should not be turned to their personal militias.

The CS made the announcement at a security meeting at Kirimon National Youth Service training camp, stating that the new base will complement Chemolingot command base in Operation Maliza Uhalifu in Kerio Valley.

He visited the disturbed County that has witnessed isolated security incidents lately, committing to restore calm with the deployment of the multi-agency security team.

The first OMU command Centre is at Chemolingot, Tiaty in Baringo county, aimed at eliminating the banditry activities in the North Rift.

He said the operation will incorporate use of technology, and the ministry is in the process of acquiring modern advanced equipment with more endurance and capabilities.

“We are also investing in aerial surveillance technology, night vision equipment, offensive and protective equipment,” said the CS.

He lauded the public for continued support in our operations, Borana and Lewa Ranch for aerial support.

He waded into the police welfare support and mental health, including developing a new strategy in distribution of resources (fuel) with special attention to operation areas and the National Police Reservist (NPRs) command structure.

The CS was accompanied by Inspector General of Police. Douglas Kanja, DIG Eliud Lagat, Senior Commanders, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan and top security officials from Samburu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.