Murkomen orders police to flush out goons from Ruiru estates

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the Inspector General of Police to move in and remove illegal occupants accused of causing insecurity in Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates in Mukuyu, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Murkomen said he had instructed the Inspector General to ensure that individuals involved in intimidation, violence and unlawful occupation of properties are removed from the two residential estates.

“I have directed the IG to ensure that all goons are removed from Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates,” Murkomen said.

The CS also issued a warning to firearm holders accused of misusing their weapons, saying those found culpable would face legal action, including the withdrawal of their firearm licences.

He directed security agencies to identify individuals using firearms in the disputed areas, including licensed gun holders, and initiate the necessary legal procedures against those found to have violated the law.

“All of you should find and establish those who are using firearms here. If they’re licensed gun holders, due process should be followed to withdraw,” he said.

Murkomen further warned police officers against neglecting their responsibilities in handling the dispute, saying any officer found to have abdicated duty would face disciplinary action.

To strengthen security in Ruiru, the CS announced plans to increase police deployment and equip Ruiru Police Station with an additional patrol vehicle.

The measures are expected to enhance police visibility and improve patrols within the two estates and surrounding areas.

Murkomen spoke in Mukuyu, Ruiru, after meeting representatives of Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates, who presented their land-related grievances and security concerns to the government.

The meeting brought together senior security officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat of the Kenya Police Service, his Administration Police counterpart Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin.

He was also accompanied by Ruiru MP Simon Kingara, Principal Administrative Secretary Beverly Opwora, Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha and other senior government officials.

The intervention comes as the government moves to address security concerns linked to land disputes in the densely populated Ruiru constituency.