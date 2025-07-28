Murkomen reaffirms govt’s commitment to equitable development in the country

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, spent Monday in Kitale, where he stated that the government is committed to equitable development in the country.

He said that a strong collaboration between the National and County Governments will speed up development and enhance service delivery across the country.

He spoke at the County Commissioner’s Office in Kitale. Murkomen emphasized the importance of working together to build the nation, highlighting Trans Nzoia’s strategic role in food security and regional stability.

Murkomen noted that food security significantly contributes to national growth and assured residents that the Government is working to keep markets open and accessible to support farmers and local traders.

He also noted the persistent land issues in the county, where illegal invasion of public land has been a major concern, and assured residents that all grabbed land will be repossessed and restored to its rightful owners.

On security, Murkomen raised concern over the rising cases of alcohol and drug abuse, fuelled in part by the smuggling of contraband goods through border points.

“Security officers are aiding these illegal activities and I am warning that action will be taken against anyone involved,” noted the CS.

He further condemned the growing influence of criminal gangs, especially those hired by political actors to disrupt public functions.

“I also want to urge elected leaders to work closely with law enforcement and county officials to dismantle such groups and uphold peace and order in the region,” he said.

The CS was in Trans Nzoia for his 22nd Jukwaa La Usalama grassroots engagements.

He met with the county security team and assessed registration services at the ACC Central Division, Saboti Sub-County.

Earlier, he paid a courtesy call on Governor George Natembeya before engaging with members of the public, local leaders, NGOs and security personnel at the County Commissioner’s residence.

The CS is accompanied by DIG-APS Gilbert Masengeli, Regional Police Commander Jasper Ombati, Regional Administration Police Commander John Amadadi and other senior government officials.