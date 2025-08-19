Murkomen scoffs at hype over return of former DP Gachagua

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Tuesday, scoffed at leaders hyping the return of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after weeks in the US.

Responding to media queries on his hyped arrival plans by allies, the CS downplayed the concern, saying Gachagua is not the only Kenyan returning after an overseas trip.

“There are so many people landing in Kenya every day, so I don’t know why we should be worried when one person is landing,” said the CS.

He, however, warned the former DP and his allies against fanning violence, saying any inflammatory remarks will be dealt with.

“For the time he has been away, the country has been relatively peaceful,” said the CS when addressing the media in Murang’a during his Jukwaa la Usalama tour.

“The security agencies are adequately prepared to deal with any insecurity issues.”

Murkomen recalled that the last time Gachagua was in the country, there were many goons disguised as protesters.

“We are very prepared. At all times, the NPS is prepared to protect citizens and their property. We are aware of those elements threatening disruption, threatening the ongoing football tournament among other activities,” he disclosed.

He warned that legal action will be taken against any person who is going to break the law.

“We wish Kenya remains peaceful the way it was in the last three to four weeks and I wish people continue their political activities in a more peaceful environment like they have been doing. But since we have no control over people’s behaviour and character, we are prepared to protect the citizens and their property at all times,” assured the CS.

The former DP is expected in the country this week.

He also vowed action against officers complicit in the illegal alcohol and drugs trade in the central region.

The CS, who is on a Jukwaa la Usalama tour of Murang’a County, called out officers and county officers working in cahoots with individuals engaging in the illegal trade that is now a national security threat.

In particular, Murkomen ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of one alleged big shot distributor in Murang’a County.

“There is a notorious businessman here called Mike Power who has been harassing our security sector here in this county. A lot of work has been done by security people to enforce the law, especially in his 59 distribution outlets within the county. It is unbelievable that one person within the sub-county has nearly 30 outlets, small kiosks,” said the CS.

Murkomen regretted that enforcement has been compromised by some security officers, in particular the OCSs, DCI officers and, by extension, the county government officials who issue licences in areas that are not allowed.

He stated that the sought distributor has also compromised the Judiciary to get numerous court orders that have compromised law enforcement activities in the county.

“We have a plan. I may not divulge the details, but you will see. Last night (Monday, August 18th) we were able to raid his outlets and confiscate adulterated ethanol and counterfeit alcohol worth millions. That was just one evening, and even when it was done, there were calls all over, including sabotage and compromise from our own officers,” the CS revealed.

He disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, is expected to take disciplinary action against the officers who are complicit.

“Just for the record, no person is above the law. No individual is going to take over a county just because he is amassing resources to buy and compromise people around,” cautioned the CS.

He stated that the county government has faced numerous roadblocks based on the numerous court orders issued to the suspected individuals.

“He is surviving on irrational court orders. Some are interim orders, but he is operating with them as if they were final orders, a permanent injunction to the county government and security officers.”

“We shall be resuming our operations under a multi-agency framework and want to ask all agencies to be proactive. I will be requesting the relevant CSs to take administrative action against officers who are not doing their work to ensure we are enforcing the law together,” said the CS.

Murkomen said the government is losing a lot of revenue and the proceeds of this illegal business are used to buy officers.

The CS praised the good work that has been done by the community and the security sector to contain gangs in Murang’a, but said more needs to be done to rein in the menace.

He lauded the politicians from the county, saying they had shunned the use of the gangs for their political activities.

“Our security teams are also working well to ensure that where there are attempts of extortion, people are arrested and charged in court,” stated Murkomen.

He said land disputes, some involving multinationals, are still a challenge in the county and promised to engage the relevant ministry to address the matter even as he urged residents not to take the law into their own hands.

The CS also warned on the rise of criminal and political gangs, noting that the security agencies through targeted intelligence are on high alert and will not spare anyone.

He scoffed at the much hyped expected return of former DP Rigathi Gachagua from the US, stressing that no one is above the law.

Further, he commended the security officers on the CHAN beefed up security in compliance with the CAF regulations.