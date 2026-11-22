Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Kenyans to elect leaders based on their experience, track record and contribution to development, as he defended Deputy President Kithure Kindiki against criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Murkomen credited Kindiki with promoting unity and supporting development initiatives, dismissing personal attacks directed at the Deputy President by his political rivals.

“DP Kindiki’s record speaks for itself. We don’t need Rigathi to judge for us,” Murkomen said.

The CS also addressed security concerns in Meru County, saying the situation had improved, although residents in parts of northern Meru continued to face banditry and livestock theft.

He said the government would sustain security operations in affected areas to enable residents to farm, graze livestock and travel without fear.

“We will sustain security operations in the affected areas so that residents can tend their farms, graze their livestock and travel safely,” he said.

Murkomen added that road construction was underway in security-prone areas of Meru, Samburu and Isiolo counties to improve accessibility and enable security officers to respond more swiftly to incidents.

He further directed the Meru County Commissioner to coordinate enforcement operations targeting the manufacture and sale of illicit alcohol and the trade in illegal drugs.

On development, Murkomen said the Kisima–Kibirichia–Kiirua Road had been upgraded to tarmac standards, describing the project as part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the county.

He said the Meru County Aggregation and Industrial Park would provide farmers with an opportunity to consolidate their produce and increase earnings through value addition and processing.

The CS also cited the establishment of the Buuri East Deputy County Commissioner’s office, saying it had reduced the cost and time residents spent accessing national government services.

He said the government was also establishing ICT hubs to equip young people with digital skills and expand opportunities for online employment.

Murkomen spoke during a thanksgiving service hosted by Full Gospel Churches of Kenya Canaan at Kauru Nkuriga Grounds in Kibirichia, Buuri Constituency, Meru County.

The event was hosted at the invitation of Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri and attended by Hon. Kathuri Murungi, Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu and nominated MP Dorothy Muthoni.