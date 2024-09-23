Music Icon Sting Announced As First Headliner For Latitude Festival 2025

Legendary musician Sting has been revealed as the first headline act for the 2025 Latitude Festival.

The former frontman of The Police will take the main stage at Henham Park, near Southwold in Suffolk, when the festival returns from July 24 to 27.

Sting, known for his iconic hits like Fields of Gold, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, and Message in a Bottle, is expected to perform these classics and more during his set.

His appearance is part of his new Sting 3.0 show, which has been receiving rave reviews.

Melvin Benn, the festival’s director, expressed his excitement about having Sting on board.

“We’re thrilled to announce Sting as our first headliner for Latitude 2025,” Benn said.

“His unmatched artistry and the innovative direction of his Sting 3.0 shows perfectly fit with Latitude’s mission to offer a rich and diverse cultural experience.”

Benn emphasized that Sting’s ability to cross musical genres and deliver memorable live performances makes him an exceptional addition to the festival lineup. He also hinted that more big names will be announced soon.

“Latitude is known for bringing a mix of global stars and rising talent, and Sting is just the beginning. There’s much more to come.”

The Sting 3.0 tour features longtime collaborator and guitarist Dominic Miller, along with drummer Chris Maas, who is known for his work with Mumford & Sons.

Sting, born Gordon Sumner in Northumberland, first rose to fame in 1977 as part of The Police, a band that gained worldwide popularity.

After their split in the 1980s, he launched a successful solo career, earning numerous awards over the years, including 17 Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, and a Golden Globe.