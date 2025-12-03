“My Life Is in Danger,” claims Kiambu Governor Wamatangi after gunshot fired near home

Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi Tuesday, issued a warning that his life could be under threat, following a mysterious gunshot fired near his family’s home in Kibiko, within Kabete Constituency.

The bullet struck a neighbour’s house located about 40 metres away — prompting fears the attack may have been aimed at him.

The shooting is said to have occurred on Sunday afternoon, shortly after Wamatangi returned from a church service.

About 30 minutes earlier, he had visited his nearby farm, where he interrupted suspicious individuals cutting down trees with a power saw.

After returning home, he was informed that a gunshot had been heard — and a bullet found lodged in the neighbour’s bedroom floor.

Wamatangi — flanked by members of the county assembly — condemned the attack, describing it as “mysterious” and possibly politically motivated.

He issued a seven-day ultimatum to security agencies to investigate the incident, find the culprits, and establish a motive. He warned that no political opponent would silence him through violence.

He vowed not to be intimidated and called for enhanced security for both his family and other residents of the area.

Some in his camp suspect the attack may be linked to recent tension in the county, including disputes over development projects and power struggles.

Wamatangi has previously accused his critics of using state agencies to harass him — a claim that surfaced earlier this year during investigations by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which he labelled a “political witch-hunt.”

Security agencies have been called upon to launch an urgent and thorough investigation of the shooting.

Wamatangi has made it clear that he expects results — and has warned that failure to act within a week may be interpreted as negligence or complicity.

For now, the governor remains under close watch as the county and the country at large wait to see whether the incident was an isolated threat, a warning shot, or the beginning of a more sinister campaign of intimidation.

Police have vowed to take action as investigations go on. A team visited the scene as part of the probe into the said shooting.

The bullet head was taken for ballistic analysis.