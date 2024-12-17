NACADA Raises Alarm Over Minors Accessing Alcohol At Petrol Stations In Nairobi

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised concerns over minors accessing alcohol from dispensing outlets located within petrol stations in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa expressed concern over reports of underage individuals purchasing alcoholic beverages in areas such as Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, and Ngong Road.

“National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug (NACADA) is deeply concerned by reports of minors accessing alcoholic beverages, particularly from dispensing outlets located in petrol stations within Nairobi’s Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, and Ngong Road estates,” Omerikwa stated.

He linked the trend to increased reliance on mobile money transactions, which allow minors to bypass age verification requirements.

“This is often premised on the assumption that anyone with mobile money is over 18 years old,” Omerikwa explained.

Selling alcohol to minors is illegal and attracts a fine of up to Sh50,000. NACADA has advised alcohol sellers to strictly ensure they sell only to individuals aged 18 and above.

The warning comes at a critical time when school-going children are on an extended holiday until January, raising concerns about their vulnerability to substance abuse.

NACADA has vowed to take action against businesses found violating the law, calling for increased vigilance to protect minors from accessing alcohol.