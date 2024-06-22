Nairobi Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok Criticizes Finance Bill, Announces Intent to Run for Teso South MP in 2027

Teso Community leaders on Friday launched scathing attacks on the Kenya Kwanza Government over the punitive Finance Bill 2024. The criticism was voiced during the high-profile burial of former Panpaper FC midfielder and soccer administrator Stephen Etyang Emee, also known as Apuwa, at Aleles village, Amagoro Division in Teso North Sub County.

Teso North Member of Parliament Oku Kaunya condemned the Finance Bill 2024, highlighting that it imposes numerous taxes that burden Kenyans. He emphasized that these taxes affect essential items such as bread, domestic animals, and vehicles, which directly impact citizens. Kaunya was among 115 MPs who opposed the bill, while 204 MPs supported it. He noted that in Busia County, six MPs, including himself, Raphael Wanjala (Budalang’i), Geoffrey Odanga (Matayos), Dr. Oundo Mudenyo (Funyula), Joseph Oyula (Butula), and Geoffrey Mulanya (Nambale), voted against the bill. Teso South MP Mary Emaase was the only one from the region who voted in favour.

“I rejected the bill because it offers no benefit to Kenyans. Paying taxes is not the issue; the problem is paying excessive taxes without receiving adequate services. Our hospitals lack drugs and doctors, and Malaba Municipality exists in name only without funding from the county and national governments,” Kaunya stated. He urged voters to support leaders who are diligent and respect human life at both county and national levels, praising the Iteso community for their strong political stance.

During the event, Bukhayo North/Walatsi Member of the County Assembly Garddy Jakaa suggested that Kaunya consider running for the position of Governor in the 2027 General Election. Kaunya responded that he would contemplate the proposal when the time came and encouraged Jakaa and Malaba South MCA Bonface Mamai to join the ODM party.

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok “Jateso” declared his intention to ensure Teso South MP Mary Emaase is ousted in the next general elections. “As the chair of ‘Maandamano’, I will not allow the Iteso community to be intimidated,” he asserted, calling for inclusivity in Busia’s leadership, given its cosmopolitan nature. Imwatok emphasized the importance of ODM as a vibrant party and urged MCAs Jakaa (Independent) and Mamai (MDG) to join ODM to avoid political obscurity.

Deputy Speaker Ronald Ochalu commended ODM MPs for opposing the Finance Bill, affirming that they have demonstrated their commitment to the overtaxed Kenyan populace. Ochalu, also the Malaba Central MCA, announced a Ksh1 million allocation for artisan training at Amagoro Polytechnic and sponsorship for 15 students at KMTC Teso Campus and Chamasiri TTI.

Hon. Jakaa expressed gratitude to MP Kaunya for rejecting the Finance Bill and criticizing the county government for resource allocation bias against the Teso region. He highlighted major projects like the Ksh500 million Industrial Park, Ksh500 million EPZ in Nasewa, a Ksh500 million Affordable Housing Program, and a Ksh350 million tarmac road in Samia. At the same time, Teso North, Teso South, and Nambale benefit only from Emorimor offices.

Hon. Mamai vowed that despite the Teso region having only 14 MCAs compared to 40 for the larger Luhya community, they would fiercely advocate for fair resource distribution. He cautioned the Malaba Municipality Board against making public decisions without involving local leaders.

County Executive Committee Member for ICT, Digital Economy, Sustainable Development Goals, Gender Mainstreaming, and Economic Revitalization, Douglas Okiring, assured that the County Government prioritizes residents’ interests. He mentioned the inclusion of the Ward Economic Revitalization Program in the budget, focusing on development from the wards.

The burial was attended by Malaba Municipality Board Members Ishmael Orodi and Robert Imamai, Nambale Sub County Administrator Zipporah Amoit, ICU Minister for Transport and Public Works Okwara Ekirapa, and 2027 MCA aspirant Deo Otia.

Via Reuben Olita