Nairobi City Marathon Postponed Amid Anti-government Protests

Athletics Kenya announced on Tuesday that the 2024 Nairobi City Marathon, initially set for Sunday, July 7, has been postponed.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said that the event is rescheduled for September 8, citing unavoidable circumstances beyond the agency’s control as the reason for the delay.

Despite the postponement, interested participants are encouraged to use the additional time to continue registering and training for the event.

“After widespread consultations, evaluation and introspection, the Nairobi City Marathon, earlier scheduled for this Sunday, July 7, 2024, has been postponed to September 8, 2024,” said Tuwei.

“The postponement has been occasioned by unavoidable, external circumstances beyond the control of the organizing committee.”

According to Tuwei, the postponement will allow the institution to implement measures to ensure a bigger and better edition than previous ones.

Tuwei also commended foreign athletes who had already registered for the event and urged them to be patient.

“We believe that the entry of these foreign athletes will go a long way in spicing up the competition and enhance Nairobi City Marathon’s status as one of the world’s most-watched road races,” he said.

“Let us continue with the same fervour for the sport and work together towards a glorious event as the countdown to September 8 officially begins now.”