Nairobi County Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Primary School Children in Nairobi

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s led administration has marked Valentine’s Day by visiting public primary schools that are under the school feeding program – Dishi Na County – to serve and share the hot nutritious meal with school children.

The move embraces the governor’s longtime ambition of providing subsidized meals to school children, reflecting a dream-turned-into-reality.

Sakaja asked county CECs, Chief Officers, and Directors from various sectors, to visit various public schools to spread love through serving and sharing meals.

The county’s first lady, Beatrice Sakaja, who visited Nairobi Primary school alongside the County Executive Committee Member (CEC) for Health Ms. Suzanne Silantoi emphasized on the county’s commitment to eliminating hunger among school children.

She also noted that the school meal initiative aims at improving the performance and pupils’ concentration in class.

“The reason I came to Nairobi primary is because I was a student here. I came to spread love through sharing meals with you. As a county, we are committed to ensuring that no student goes to class hungry, because the county takes care of your future, I want you pupils to take your studies seriously because you are our hope for a better country in future, ” said the county’s first lady.

The CEC for Health, Suzanne Silantoi stated that the purpose of the special visit was to spread love among the pupils to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“We came here to spread love with you by sharing dishi na county meals on this special day of Valentine,” said Suzanne Silantoi.

Dishi na County became a reality after Governor Sakaja built 10 central kitchens in his 100 days after assuming office.

The additional seven central kitchens were constructed last year, bringing the total to seventeen that cover all the sub-counties in Nairobi County.

Sakaja’s Dishi Na County program serves over 310,000 school children both in public primary schools and ECDEs across the city.

A plate of hot nutritious meal costs Ksh. 5bob only, and for the parents who are not able to afford this nominal fee, the county covers for them.

The governor has also revealed that the county intends to extend the program to informal schools.

Dishi Na County was launched in August 2023.