Nairobi County Secretary Summoned to Court Over Contempt Claims 

Nairobi County Secretary Patrick Analo Akivaga is among ten individuals who have been ordered to personally appear in court over contempt of court claims.

The others scheduled to on February 19, 2024 appear in court are Stephen Mwangi, Richard Mumo, Fredrick Ochanda, Stella Nyamu the Secretary Sustainable Development Solutions Limited and Ali Ibrahim.

Others include Yusuf Asker the Director Ameey Homes, Salim Komora who is an architect, Wilson Lepartobiko an engineer and Bura Koch.

Environment and land court judge justice Oscar Angote made the ruling in a case filed by Alfred Ndambiri and Titus Kitonga.

“The above named contemptors to appear personally in this court for mitigation and sentencing,” Justice Oscar Angote ordered.

On June 14, 2023, the two moved to court asking that the ten attend court and show cause why they should not be personally found and held guilty for not obeying court orders.

In May 2023, the Environment and Land Court ordered the development of residential houses along Taza Lane located in Parklands be stopped.

In an application filed by City Om Park Drive, the locals said that a developer who was putting up a high-end residential building along the lane did not follow due process before starting to build.

For a year now, locals have had hard time engaging with the developer who even ignored court orders that asked him to stop the development of the building.

In a ruling read by Justice Angote in the presence of lawyers representing more than ten parties, the judge said that the court is satisfied that that the applicants petition that was filed in 2022.

The judge said the court had established a prima facie case against the respondents.

“Consequently the court orders that an interlocutory order of injunction be and is hereby made that the Respondents jointly and severally stop and enforce orders stopping the Interested Parties from undertaking any further development on L.R. No. 209/7549 Taza Lane,” said the Judge, adding that until a decision on the matter is made no development should go on.