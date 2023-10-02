Nairobi Hospital Board Votes Dr Bichage as New Chairman

The Nairobi Hospital board Monday voted out its chairman Dr Irungu Ndirangu in changes.

Dr Chris Bichage was voted back as the chairman in the exercise that comes amid leadership controversies.

Chief executive officer Dr James Nyamongo made the announcement in a memo.

“This is to notify you that the Board of Management has since elected Hon. Dr. Chris M. N Bichage as Chairman and Mr. Philemon Mwaisaka, as the Vice-Chairman, Board of Management,” he said in the notice.

The Kenya Hospital Association which runs the Nairobi Hospital had elected new board members on September 21 signaling the exit of Irungu and his team.

The new board members included Dr Barcley Mogere Onyambu, Prof Herman Bond Manyora and Mwaisaka.

This paved way for the election of the chairman which took place on Thursday September 28.

The association secretary Gilbert Nyamweya said in a memo dated September 21, 2023 the three had been elected as directors to the Board of

Management currently constituted under Article 38 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

Some members have been protesting what they termed as mismanagement at the institution citing corruption and nepotism as part of the mess there.

They have been exchanging words in social media groups accusing each other for the said mismanagement.

This came ahead of the brutal murder of the hospital finance director Eric Maigo last week on September 29.

Other officials claim prior to the unfortunate and tragic murder of Maigo, there was an attempt to release Sh300 million upfront payment their funds, even before the project had officially commenced.

“This act flagrantly breaches the fraudulent terms of the contract.”

The hospital is implementing a multi million ICT project, which is said to be at the centre of the fighting.

We could not get a comment from Nyamongo and outgoing chairman Dr Ndirangu.

