Nairobi Hospital Votes in New Directors Amid Squabbles Over Tenders

The Kenya Hospital Association which runs the Nairobi Hospital elected new board members amid infighting over claims of corruption.

The new board members include Dr Barcley Mogere Onyambu, Prof Herman Bond Manyora and Philemon Mwaisaka.

The association secretary Gilbert Nyamweya said in a memo dated September 21, 2023 the three had been elected as directors to the Board of

Management currently constituted under Article 38 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

Some members have been protesting what they termed as mismanagement at the institution citing corruption and nepotism as part of the mess there.

They have been exchanging words in social media groups accusing each other for the said mismanagement.

This came ahead of the brutal murder of the hospital finance director Eric Maigo.

Other officials claim prior to the unfortunate and tragic murder of Maigo, there was an attempt to release Sh300 million upfront payment their funds, even before the project had officially commenced.

“This act flagrantly breaches the fraudulent terms of the contract.”

The hospital is implementing a multi million ICT project, which is said to be at the centre of the fighting.

We could not get a comment from the CEO James Nyamongo and chairman Dr Irungu Ndirangu.

The infighting at the institution is part of the theories police are pursuing as possible cause of the murder of Maigo.

A prime suspect, Ann Adhiambo alias Nut is being sought over the September 15 murder at Woodley.

Maigo had been stabbed 25 times in the chest and neck by the 17 year old suspect. His body was found on the floor of his two bedroomed house in a pool of blood.

Police camped in Kibera slums hunting for the suspect who was captured on security cameras escaping the scene of crime in vain.

Police have recovered pieces of evidence placing the woman at the scene of the murder.

