Nairobi, Some Parts of the Country to Experience Rains, More Cold

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall from August 10 to August 14 in parts of Nairobi, with thunderstorms in several counties.

The highlands both east and west of the Rift Valley, alongside North-western Kenya and the Rift Valley, are expected to bear the brunt of the downpour.

According to the met department, residents in Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and even the capital Nairobi, are among those set to experience the wet spell.

Temperatures in these areas are predicted to fluctuate between a chilly 7°C and a more comfortable 25°C, leaving residents grappling with both cold and wet conditions.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, and Nakuru will also face heavy rains, with thunderstorms forecasted to add to the mix.

The met department urged residents in these areas to take necessary precautions.

Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot will have a steady downpour over the next five days.

While the rains are a welcome relief for farmers, the likelihood of landslides in these hilly regions cannot be ignored.

The coastal region, traditionally warmer and drier, is not entirely off the hook, with moderate rainfall expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday.

Met Director, David Gikungu, emphasised the variability of the weather across the country.

“Rainfall is likely to continue over some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast and North-western Kenya.”

Adding to the mix, intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected to blanket parts of the Highlands, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Rift Valley. This unusual weather pattern may cause discomfort, especially for those unprepared for the sudden drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, in the Southeastern lowlands—covering Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta—sunny skies will dominate, though clouds are expected to make a brief appearance throughout the weekend.

A similar forecast applies to Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo, where warm and sunny days will be tempered by occasional morning cloud cover.

For residents in Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi, the nights will bring another challenge: very cold temperatures plunging below 6°C. Such chilly conditions could impact vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those without adequate shelter.

Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya will experience high daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C, a stark contrast to the cold nights elsewhere.