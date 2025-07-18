Naivasha MP Kihara in court over violence claims 

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara was Friday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, hours after her dramatic arrest on Thursday.

She was brought to court under tight security on Friday morning in a Subaru vehicle before being taken briefly to the court cells.

She is facing charges of incitement with intent to provoke a breach of the peace in connection with the Saba Saba protests.

According to the charge sheet, the lawmaker was quoted on July 8, 2025, where she accused President William Ruto of orchestrating the chaos in Naivasha during the aforementioned demonstrations.

The charge sheet indicated that Kihara claimed goons were transported to Naivasha in an NYS bus and dropped off at Karagita. At the same time, she claimed that other rioters were dropped off in trucks in Mai Mahiu.

“I want to talk about Naivasha because I know those goons were transported in NYS bus, in a place called Karagita these people nobody knew them, as I condole with the bereaved and also empathise with those properties who were destructed, I want to tell President Ruto this is not a war you can win unless you want to destroy this country,” the sheet read in part.

Further, the charge sheets quote the lawmaker for claiming that the police were in cahoots with the goons to cause chaos.

“…police are not doing anything, they didn’t try to arrest the goons, we could see in the place goons walking with them, so it is not anything that is going to end, we as Kenyans are prepared to prepare our country so that we cannot be drowned by one single person because you think you are so powerful, yet you have the power which we gave you, you cannot use it to destroy us and the country.”

The Naivasha lawmaker’s lawyer C.N Kihara termed the charges as inconsequential, citing that “it is typically used against drunk men in the village and not a Member of Parliament serving her third term.”

Jayne has since been presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, with key politicians such as Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka attending the court proceedings

She was arrested at her home in Nakuru County in a dramatic scuffle that was captured live on her Facebook page. This is after police officers stormed her residence shortly after she met with sand harvesters from Mai Mahiu

The arrest comes just days after she failed to respond to a summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over remarks allegedly undermining the authority of a senior public official.

Kalonzo later addressed the press, terming the arrest and arraignment as harassment and political intimidation.

The exact charges Kihara is facing remain unclear, though they are believed to be linked to alleged inciteful statements made on social media.

Her court appearance follows a raid by DCI officers at her Maraigushu home in Naivasha, where she was arrested in an incident streamed live on her Facebook page