Nakuru Couple Arrested After Keeping Body of Kin for Three Weeks Hoping for Resurrection

A couple was Wednesday detained after they were found living with the decomposing body of their kin in Nakuru.

They had stayed with the body for three weeks hoping the sister who had died will resurrect.

Some of the concerned family members told the police that Rosemary Wahu was last seen alive on January 29, 2024.

Her mobile phone was suddenly unreachable which raised concerns.

Her decomposing body was discovered on Wednesday morning in her brother’s house at Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Nakuru East.

Locals were shocked with the news that the decomposing body of a 60-year-old woman was lying in her brother’s house for three weeks.

The couple with their two year old daughter lived in the house and did not reveal the news of the woman’s death.

It was until Wednesday when the family members stormed the home seeking answers into her whereabouts when they stumbled on the remains.

The family members said when they went into the house the wife asked them to pray first then proceed to view the body.

They added the couple was optimistic the deceased would resurrect.

Her decomposing body was lying in one of the bedrooms.

The residents surged to the area threatening to lynch the couple before police were called. The police rescued them to safety.

Witnesses said there only bones remaining as the other body parts had decomposed.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Nakuru East Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Wako said they are investigating the incident.

“We suspect the couple is in some funny occultism and believed the deceased would resurrect. Experts are handling the matter,” he said.

Cases of occultism are on the rise in parts of the country amid calls to address the menace.