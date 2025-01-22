Narayana Murthy Net Worth

Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, a renowned Indian businessman, is celebrated as the co-founder of Infosys, one of India’s largest and most successful IT services firms. As of now, his net worth stands at an impressive $4.6 billion, a testament to his visionary leadership and relentless drive.

The Foundation of Murthy’s Wealth

Infosys, established in 1981, started as a modest venture by Murthy and six other software professionals. Funded by his wife, Sudha Murthy, the company has grown into a global powerhouse, offering business consulting, technology, engineering, and outsourcing services. With annual revenues exceeding $16 billion and profits of $4 billion, Infosys is a cornerstone of India’s IT sector.

The company’s market valuation has consistently remained robust, often crossing $100 billion, making it a leader on the NYSE under the ticker symbol INFY. Murthy served as CEO for 21 years, laying the foundation for its global success and pioneering a delivery model that revolutionized IT outsourcing.

Early Life and Education

Born on August 20, 1946, in Shidlaghatta, Karnataka, Murthy grew up in a middle-class Kannada family. His academic brilliance led him to the National Institute of Engineering, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1967. He later pursued a master’s degree at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Career

Murthy began his career as a research associate at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, working on India’s first time-sharing computer system. He also developed a BASIC interpreter for the Electronics Corporation of India Limited. Before founding Infosys, he attempted a startup, Softronics, which unfortunately failed but provided valuable lessons that shaped his future endeavors.

Beyond Infosys

Even after stepping down from active leadership roles at Infosys, Murthy’s influence continued to grow. He has served on corporate boards of major global firms like HSBC and Unilever and held advisory roles at prestigious institutions, including Cornell University and the UN Foundation.

Murthy is also an accomplished author, with notable works such as A Better India: A Better World and The Wit and Wisdom of Narayana Murthy. His contributions to business and society have earned him numerous accolades, including the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Legion of Honour from France.

Personal Life

Murthy’s wife, Sudha Murthy, is an accomplished businesswoman, educator, and author. She chairs the Infosys Foundation, which focuses on healthcare, education, and rural development. The couple has two children: Rohan and Akshata.

Akshata Murty, a designer, is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Through her significant stake in Infosys, the couple’s combined wealth has positioned Sunak as the wealthiest Prime Minister in British history, surpassing even King Charles.

