Natasia Demetriou Siblings: All About Jamie Demetriou

Natasia Charlotte Demetriou, born on January 15, 1984, in London, England, is an English-Cypriot comedian, actress, and screenwriter.

The daughter of an English mother and a Greek-Cypriot father, she was raised in North London, where her cultural roots deeply influenced her comedic sensibility.

Before rising to fame, Demetriou studied acting at the University of Leeds and briefly worked as a makeup artist, contributing to music videos for Boy Better Know.

Her transition to comedy began with sketch troupes like Oyster Eyes and Comedy Biscuit, setting the stage for a career marked by sharp wit and versatile performances.

Known for her roles in television series such as What We Do in the Shadows and Stath Lets Flats, Demetriou has become a recognizable figure in both British and international comedy scenes.

Natasia has one sibling, her younger brother Jamie Demetriou, born in November 1987 in the Friern Barnet area of London.

Like Natasia, Jamie is a celebrated comedian, actor, and screenwriter, and the two share a close bond both personally and professionally.

Raised together in North London by their English mother and Greek-Cypriot father, the Demetriou siblings developed a shared passion for comedy from a young age, often finding inspiration in their father’s colorful personality and the vibrant Greek-Cypriot community.

Their collaboration is most notable in the BAFTA-winning Channel 4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats, where Jamie created and stars as the titular character, Stath, while Natasia plays his on-screen sister, Sophie.

Demetriou’s career is a testament to her versatility, spanning acting, writing, and stand-up comedy.

Her professional journey began with her debut solo show, You’ll Never Have All of Me, which won the Skinny Debutant Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, marking her as a rising star in comedy.

She gained early recognition through sketch comedy, performing with troupes like Oyster Eyes and Comedy Biscuit alongside her brother Jamie at the University of Bristol.

Her television debut came in 2013, with roles in shows like Live at the Electric and Badults.

However, her breakthrough arrived with Stath Lets Flats (2018–2021), a Channel 4 sitcom where she stars as Sophie, a quirky character navigating the absurd world of a family-run lettings agency.

The show, created by Jamie, showcases their shared comedic vision and Greek-Cypriot heritage.

Internationally, Demetriou is best known for her role as Nadja, a Greek Romani vampire, in the FX horror-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows (2019–2024), which earned her critical acclaim for her bold and irreverent performance.

She also co-created and starred in the BBC sketch show Ellie & Natasia with Ellie White, a series inspired by social anxiety and modern womanhood, renewed for a second series in 2023.

Other notable credits include her role as a flirtatious makeup artist in This Time with Alan Partridge (2021), hosting Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight (2020), and appearances in films like The Festival (2018) and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020).

Demetriou’s contributions to comedy have been recognized with several prestigious awards and nominations.

Her debut show, You’ll Never Have All of Me, earned the Skinny Debutant Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a significant achievement that highlighted her early promise as a comedian.

Her role in What We Do in the Shadows brought her a Critics’ Choice Super Award and a nomination for a Critics’ Choice Television Award, cementing her status as a standout performer in the international comedy scene.

Additionally, her work on Stath Lets Flats contributed to the show’s critical success, with the series winning three BAFTA Awards in 2020, including Best Male Actor in a Comedy and Best Writer of a Comedy for Jamie Demetriou, and Best Scripted Comedy, in which Natasia’s performance as Sophie played a pivotal role.