Nation Media Group (NMG) Appoints Simaloi Dajom as Head of Broadcasting

Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced the appointment of Simaloi Dajom as the new Head of Broadcasting, effective August 12, 2024. With nearly two decades of experience in the media industry, Dajom brings extensive expertise to her new role.

Dajom will oversee the Nation Broadcasting Division in Kenya, driving growth for the group’s television and radio stations. Her responsibilities will include developing and executing strategies to enhance ratings and market share.

Dajom’s impressive career includes senior positions at Royal Media Services and Mediamax Network. She previously served as Chief Content & Strategy Officer at Mediamax Network and held various leadership roles at Royal Media Services. A graduate of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, she also serves on the board of Films Without Borders (UK).

Throughout her career, Dajom has made significant contributions to audience growth, content development, and business development. Her skills extend to media production, programming, talent development, and strategic partnerships.

Dajom has managed and mentored over 700 media professionals across Kenya and Africa. Her work has been recognized by Business Daily as one of Kenya’s Top 40 Under 40 Women for her leadership and impact in the media field.

Her expertise in media sustainability, digital transformation, and strategic communication will be instrumental in strengthening NMG’s broadcasting arm and enhancing its market presence.