National Assembly Leadership Retreats Kick Off in Naivasha

The National Assembly leadership retreat has commenced in Naivasha.

Attendees include Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, members of the Speaker’s Panel, and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of departmental, audit, appropriations, and other select committees.

Also present are Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Energy, and Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror.

The retreat, scheduled from Monday, October 28, to Wednesday, October 30, aims to address key legislative priorities and strengthen collaboration within the Assembly’s leadership.

This year’s theme, “Re-invigorating Synergy in Leadership for Accelerated Discharge of the Mandate of the National Assembly,” builds on last year’s September retreat theme, “Building Synergy in Leadership: Enhancing the Legislative Agenda in the National Assembly.”

“This retreat provides an opportunity for the House leadership to map out a strategic direction for managing legislative business through the remainder of the Third Session and into the Fourth Session, set to run from November 5th to December 12th, 2024,” stated Wetang’ula.

Wetang’ula noted that the retreat is expected to yield critical outcomes, including strategies to address challenges encountered during the Third Session and to advance plans for processing bills and other legislative priorities.

“It will also enable the leadership to formulate approaches for more effective and timely oversight by the National Assembly through its committees, as well as to tackle procedural and structural issues affecting the House’s mandate,” he added.

In response to public concerns over energy issues—including high costs and frequent blackouts—Speaker Wetang’ula has invited the Energy Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Energy, and the CEO of Kenya Power to discuss improvements in the sector and address future needs that could bolster manufacturing.

“It’s time for bipartisan cooperation to prioritize essential legislation and foster partnerships that benefit the public. We aim to address challenges such as unemployment, impacts of the tax regime, and revenue-raising measures that influence the business environment,” emphasized the Speaker.

Ichung’wah, highlighted the Thirteenth Parliament’s progress since its inauguration on September 8, 2022.

“Through orientation, induction, capacity-building programs, and leadership forums, the Assembly and its Members have been empowered to fulfill their constitutional duties effectively,” Ichung’wah noted.

He added that the initial induction retreats for Members and Presiding Officers, along with specialized committee orientations, provided critical training on parliamentary procedures, law-making, and budget processes.

