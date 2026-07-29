NCAJ approves Sexual Offences Bill, revives 2027 election committee

The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has approved a series of reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya’s justice system, including endorsing the draft Sexual Offences Bill 2026, reactivating its election preparedness committee ahead of the 2027 General Election, and adopting new measures to improve criminal investigations and child protection.

The resolutions were adopted during the Council’s 38th meeting chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Before deliberating on its agenda, the Council launched five justice reform initiatives, including people-centred justice guidelines, a background study on people-centred justice, the Justice Sector ICT Policy and Action Plan, procedures for handling sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases at the grassroots, and new procedures aimed at reducing heavy workloads and case backlogs across justice institutions.

The Council assured Kenyans that there is no crisis in the justice sector, saying institutions continue to work together through structured coordination mechanisms to improve access to justice.

“The NCAJ is represented at the grassroots through Court User Committees, which help enhance the administration of justice. These committees address local issues directly and escalate more complex matters to the NCAJ,” the Council said.

Among the key resolutions, the NCAJ reaffirmed the need for stronger collaboration among justice-sector institutions through sustained dialogue, adherence to constitutional principles and accelerated digital transformation to improve service delivery.

Focus on 2027 elections

Following a briefing by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Council reactivated its Ad Hoc Committee on Election Preparedness, which will be chaired by the IEBC Chairperson.

The committee will coordinate justice-sector preparedness and strengthen collaboration among institutions to support peaceful, constitutional and credible elections in 2027.

Sexual Offences Bill approved

The Council also formally approved the draft Sexual Offences Bill 2026, which will be updated before being submitted to the National Assembly.

According to the NCAJ, the proposed legislation seeks to address emerging forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including technology-facilitated offences, while strengthening legal provisions on femicide and improving protection and support for survivors.

Wildlife crime and road safety

Following a presentation by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the Council resolved to strengthen inter-agency efforts to combat wildlife crimes, including poaching, illegal bushmeat trade and wildlife trafficking.

The Council also reiterated its commitment to improving road safety, calling on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other agencies to continue implementing reforms within the rule of law to reduce road fatalities and ease pressure on the justice system.

Criminal justice reforms

The NCAJ approved a revised Identification Parade Form for use by the National Police Service, saying the updated document aligns with the Constitution, international human rights standards and best practices in criminal investigations.

The Council also established committees led by the Judiciary and the State Department for Correctional Services to examine the feasibility of introducing Specialized Recovery Treatment Courts and Open Prisons as part of efforts to promote rehabilitation, reduce repeat offending and support offender reintegration.

In addition, the Council considered National Guidelines on Interviewing Children in the Justice System, which are intended to promote child-sensitive interviewing practices and safeguard the rights and welfare of children involved in judicial processes.

In her closing remarks, Chief Justice Martha Koome reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to deepening collaboration among justice-sector institutions and implementing reforms that promote timely, accessible, inclusive, people-centred and accountable justice for all Kenyans