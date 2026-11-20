The 2026 NCBA Golf Series qualifying phase reaches its final stop this Saturday, November 21, with the Kisii Golf Club Mug, as golfers make their last push to secure places in the season-ending Grand Finale scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Karen Country Club.

The Kisii leg will provide the final opportunity for golfers to earn qualification to the highly anticipated Grand Finale, which will bring together top performers from the series’ various legs for one last contest for honours and a share of the season-ending prize purse.

The 2026 series has travelled across the country, bringing together golfers of different ages and abilities through a calendar of competitive tournaments while strengthening NCBA’s commitment to growing the game and making golf more accessible.

Reflecting on the season, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“It has been an exciting and rewarding season for the NCBA Golf Series. We have seen great enthusiasm and participation from golfers across the country, with every leg providing an opportunity for players to test themselves, connect with fellow golfers and be part of a growing golfing community. We are proud of the role the Series continues to play in supporting the development of the game, from recreational participation to competitive amateur golf. As we approach the Grand Finale, the excitement is building.

The Kisii leg presents one final opportunity for golfers to earn their place, and we look forward to welcoming the qualifiers to Karen Country Club for what promises to be a memorable culmination of the season. We wish all golfers competing this weekend the very best.”

The Grand Finale will feature a strong prize purse, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home KSh130,000.

The Male and Lady runners-up will each receive KSh80,000, while the third-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories will earn KSh50,000 apiece. Fourth-place finishers will each receive KSh30,000, with the Junior Winner taking home KSh25,000.

Away from the NCBA Golf Series action in Kisii, attention will also turn to Nyahururu Sports Club, which hosts the NCBA Altitude Challenge from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 22 as the Kenya Amateur Golf Series nears the business end of the season.

The three-day, 54-hole championship in Nyahururu will feature a strong regional field of 56 players competing for a share of the total prize pool of KES 500,000 as well as for valuable KAGC Order of Merit points.

Jean D’Amour Hitayezu heads to Nyahururu fresh from back-to-back victories and will be looking to extend his winning run to three consecutive victories this season following his triumphs in Kisii and Nandi the past two weeks.

Geoffrey Karioki, who finished second in Kisii, is also on the entry list, alongside other notable players including Elvis Muigua, John Kamaisi, Isaac Makokha and Kevin Anyien, setting the stage for an exciting three-day contest.

Meanwhile, the NCBA US Kids Golf Fall Local Tour – Mombasa will conclude on Sunday, November 22, with its Tour Championship at Vipingo Ridge.

The championship will bring the Mombasa leg of the junior golf circuit to a close, providing young golfers with a final opportunity to showcase their skills following a series of competitive outings.