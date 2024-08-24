NCCK Opposes EACC Law Review, Argues It Unfairly Favors Lawyers

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged the withdrawal of the 2024 Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill, claiming it violates the Constitution.

NCCK General Secretary Canon Peter Karanja emphasized that restricting the qualifications for the EACC Chairperson to legal professionals would contradict constitutional principles and weaken the Commission’s effectiveness.

“The proposed amendment will offend the letter and spirit of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 which the National Assembly [is] obligated to protect,” the NCCK said on Friday.

The NCCK argues that the amendment would diminish the EACC’s ability to effectively promote accountability and transparency.

“The NCCK considers the proposed amendment of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act to be an attack on the Commission for firmly pushing for accountability by issuing true reports on the corrupt actions by individuals and institutions,” Karanja said.

He reaffirmed the NCCK’s commitment to upholding ethics, integrity, and the rule of law in Kenya.

“The fact that the National Assembly ignored the report by the EACC on the Cabinet Secretary nominees manifests its unwillingness to promote ethics and accountability,” Karanja added.

The NCCK pointed out that the EACC does not engage in legal processes or prosecutions, making it unnecessary for the Chairperson to be qualified as a High Court judge.