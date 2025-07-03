Blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia speaks from hideout, says he is alive and safe

Missing blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia contacted his family from hiding to say he is alive and safe.

His lawyer Wahome Thuku said he will produce him in court on Thursday.

In the statement issued Thursday morning, the lawyer said Kinyagia reached out to a family member on Tuesday evening from an undisclosed location.

He assured his loved ones that he was in good health and had gone into hiding for fear of his life after learning that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were looking for him over unspecified allegations.

“Mr. Ndiangui indicated to the family member that he had hidden temporarily for fear of his life upon learning that DCI officers were looking for him over unknown criminal allegations,” said Thuku.

The blogger expressed readiness to present himself to the DCI and appear before a court of law, but only after his safety is guaranteed.

“He is ready and willing to present himself to the DCI and to be presented before any court of law when his safety and security is guaranteed,” added Thuku.

The lawyer confirmed that Kinyagia will present himself before the High Court at Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11 am.

The Law Society of Kenya was informed and will be involved in the legal process.

The statement also recalled events following Kinyagia’s disappearance, noting that DCI officers broke into his house in his absence and took away several items.

The family later reported the incident at Kinoo Police Station.

“We wish to remind the public that the DCI broke into his house in his absence and carried away several items,” Thuku stated.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, was expected to appear in court Thursday to explain the whereabouts of blogger Kinyagia.

He said he was happy the blogger is alive and safe adding he had been vindicated.

“We told the country we did not have him. Now you can see,” he said.

This is following orders by High Court Judge Chacha Mwita, who noted that the directions to produce the activist alive or dead had not been complied with.

Justice Mwita said Ndiang’ui’s lawyers had demonstrated that officers from the DCI had visited his home on June 21, 2025, when the activist is said to have been abducted.

The DCI conducted a search, and this person disappeared. We need an explanation as to where he is.

Senior counsel Martha Karua, Willis Otieno, Babu Owino, and Abuner Mango submitted that the DCI had admitted that the blogger was a man of interest and indeed, his officers visited his residence and took the inventory.

This development comes after Kinyagia disappeared around June 21, 2025, shortly after posting controversial content online related to the June 25, 2025, protests.

The police and DCI said they searched his residence in Kinoo but did not find him.

They said they then seized several personal items, including laptops, mobile phones and passports.

Justice Mwita emphasised on the seriousness of the disappearance, noting that,

“There is no way a Kenyan will get out of his home, and vanish from this world without a trace. It is not humanly possible.

Justice Mwita expressed deep concern over the state’s handling of the matter, stating that DCI officers were the last known individuals to visit Kinyagia’s residence in Kinoo before his disappearance.

“I have heard you and read the pleadings. The DCI officers visited his residence, and they are the only ones who were there when he disappeared,” the judge said.

He questioned the reliability of the state’s account, noting that the caretaker cited by police had not sworn an affidavit and could not be independently verified.

“We need an explanation of where the person is,” Mwita said. “I do not need the IG here. We don’t need their drama.”

He directed DCI chief Amin to appear in person before the court on Thursday, July 3.

The court’s order comes amid claims by the state—through a replying affidavit by Sergeant Samuel Itegi of the DCI—that Kinyagia was under investigation for allegedly inciting the public during the Gen Z protests.

Police said they traced his residence, and after failing to find him, broke into the house under Section 60 of the National Police Service Act and seized several personal items, including laptops, mobile phones, and passports.

However, Kinyagia has neither been arrested nor presented in court since.