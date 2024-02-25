Net Worth Of Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond, an American blogger, author, and celebrity chef, boasts a net worth of $50 million. While her culinary expertise and media presence have contributed significantly to her wealth, Drummond’s connection to her husband’s family, one of the largest landowning families in America, has also played a crucial role in shaping her financial profile.

Early Life

Born Ann Marie “Ree” Smith on January 6, 1969, in Oklahoma, Drummond grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where she developed a passion for cooking and storytelling. After graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in gerontology, Drummond’s life took an unexpected turn when she met her future husband, Ladd Drummond, in a bar. Their romance led Drummond to abandon her plans for law school and embrace a new chapter on a rural ranch in Oklahoma.

The Pioneer Woman Phenomenon

Drummond’s journey into the culinary world began in 2006 when she launched her blog, The Pioneer Woman, initially focusing on homeschooling and sharing recipes with detailed instructions and photographs.

The blog quickly gained traction and garnered multiple awards, including top honors at the Weblog Awards and recognition from Time Magazine as one of the “25 Best Blogs” in the world. Drummond’s engaging storytelling and accessible recipes resonated with audiences, paving the way for her transition into television and publishing.

Television Ventures

Drummond’s success on her blog led to television opportunities, including an appearance on Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, where she challenged the celebrity chef to a Thanksgiving face-off. Her victory over Flay caught the attention of the Food Network, leading to the launch of her show, The Pioneer Woman, in 2011. The show’s popularity further solidified Drummond’s status as a culinary icon and propelled her into other ventures, including the opening of The Merc, a restaurant retail store, and The Boarding House, a bed and breakfast, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Ree Drummond Family Wealth

Drummond’s connection to her husband’s family, one of the largest landowning families in America, significantly contributes to her overall wealth. The Drummonds own over 400,000 acres of land, making them the 23rd largest landowners in the US. Their vast land holdings generate substantial income, with the family receiving rent payments from the United States government for supporting animal protection initiatives on their property. Additionally, Drummond Land & Cattle Co., a private family-held company, generates revenue from government payments and other business endeavors.

Ree Drummond Net Worth

