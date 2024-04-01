fbpx
    Netanyahu revives push to shut down Al Jazeera in Israel

    Al Jazeera
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to shutter Al Jazeera in Israel for some time [Reuters]

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revived a push to close down Al Jazeera in Israel.

    The Israeli leader demanded on Monday that his coalition government prepare to push legislation through the Knesset that would allow the prime minister to shut down foreign news networks.

    Netanyahu, who has long sought to shutter broadcasts from the Qatari-based media outlet, promised to “immediately act to close Al Jazeera” following the law’s adoption, according to a statement from his Likud party.

    The bill, passed in a first reading in February, would give the prime minister and the communications minister the authority to order the closure of foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment if it is believed that they pose “harm to the state’s security”.

    The revived push to shut the station comes as Netanyahu faces huge protests against his handling of Israel’s war with Hamas.

    More to come…

