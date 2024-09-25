New Bill Seeks To Legalize Muratina, Busaa, Mnazi

You may soon freely enjoy a traditional drink of your liking if the senate approves a bill now before it that decriminalizes local Kenyan brews such as muratina, busaa and mnazi.

According to nominated senator Raphael Chimera who seeks to amend the alcoholic drinks control law, local brews have no effect and are largely drinks made to mark certain celebrations in most rural areas.

Chimera, in his amendments says, the provision in law demanding one to get a licence to sell local Kenyan brews should be withdrawn and thus those involved be let run their businesses unperturbed.

Chimera argues that neighbouring countries have embraced their local drinks such as waragi in Uganda and konyagi in Tanzania while Kenya continues to stifle the industry be introducing numerous hurdles.

There has been a serious campaign driven by government targeting illicit brews that have had adverse effects on the young with some brands completely eradicated.

In other instances, young people, apart from being slaves of the bottle, have lost their eye sights while others have died from consumption of illicit drinks.

To solve part of these challenges, senator Chimera in the bill is also proposing the doing away with the 250ml bottle of any liquor and thus substituting it with the lowest being 750 ml bottle.

The MP says this would make sure drinks are out of reach for many and restrict drinking to socializing and not one drinking to either forget their problems, or as an antidepressant.

Chimera now wants the government to legalize the selling of local brew, terming it as healthy.

The Senator, who is seeking to amend the Alcoholic Drinks Control Law, wants the government to regulate the sale of imported liquor and embrace local brews, just like neighboring countries.

“What we are saying is that there has been a tendency among many Kenyans towards having access to alcohol in the market, especially in the quarters. If you reduce it to 750 ml, then Kenyans would actually be drinking for enjoyment and not just to get high,” Chimera said.

The Bill, tabled in the Senate, will allow sellers of local brews such as muratina, busaa, and mnazi to operate without licenses.

“We will be able to ensure that the alcohol you consume is safe and of quality standards, as opposed to the many counterfeits in the market. In fact, this is a step up in the war against illicit liquor,” stated the legislator.