New Officials Appointed to Board of Local Authorities Provident Fund

New members have been appointed to the board of Local Authorities Provident Fund.

Finance Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi named Milicent Nyaboke Ogunda in a notice dated November 8 alongside two others to serve for three years.

The other two include Samwel Kariuki Maina and Beatrice Kones.

Mbadi also named the same Maina to be a member of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority, to serve up to May 18, 2026.

In the same notice, president William Ruto named Elisha Busienei as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the School Equipment Production Unit for a period of three years, while communications CS Margaret Ndungu named Rose Ombaki to be members of the Board of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, to serve up to the June 8, 2026.

Health CS Deborah Barasa named Tusmo Jama, Sylvia Achieng Ojoo, Moses Merkalel Atuko, to be members of the Board of Kenya BioVax Institute Limited, for a period of three years, with effect from the November 8, 2024. Sylvia Achieng Ojoo will serve up to the July 27, 2025.

Mbadi appointed Harun Kipkemei and Florence Auma Oluoch to be members of the Board of Directors of the Consolidated Bank Limited, for a period of three years while education’s Julius Ogamba appointed Francis Mutungi, Adan Omar Enow and Hawo Shanko Abdullah to be members of the Council of the North Eastern National Polytechnic, for a period of three years.

Lands CS Alice Wahome appointed Mercy Okiro and Peter Musango to be members of the Board of the National Construction Authority, for a period of three years and Yvette Olende to be a member of the National Construction Appeals Board, for a period of three years, with effect from November 8, 2024.

Mining CS Hassan Joho appointed Adan Yusuf Deis and Darius Mobe to be members of the Board of the Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation, for a period of three years and Faraj Masur to be a members of the National Mining Corporation, for a period of three years.

Labor CS Alfred Mutua named Isaac Mbingi Okello to be a Trustee of the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees, for a period of three years while environment’s Aden Duale revoked the appointment of Rose Ombaki, Adan Omar Enow, Florence Auma Oluoch, Michael Waititu Maina and Elisha Busienei, as members of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor appointed Winfred W. Kamau and Lois M. Musikali as members of the Council of Legal Education.