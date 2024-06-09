New Student-Centred Funding Model Launched for Higher Education 

The Ministry of Education has unveiled a transformative funding model for university and TVET students following extensive consultations by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

The new Student-Centred Funding Model, which delinks the placement process from funding, aims to enhance transparency and accessibility in higher education.

Starting with the 2023 cohort, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will publish the full fee structure and cluster requirements for all declared university courses on its portal.

Implemented in September 2023, this model enabled 112,741 university students and 151,933 TVET learners to apply for scholarships and loans from the Universities Fund and HELB, resulting in a total disbursement of Sh24.76 billion for university students and Sh11.3 billion for TVET trainees.

In a statement, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu noted that all 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination applicants received financial support for their chosen programs, marking a historic achievement in the government’s cost-sharing policy in higher education.

In 2024, the second cohort of university entrants will benefit from the same funding model.

Out of the 201,146 candidates who qualified for university entry in the 2023 KCSE Examination, 153,274 have been placed in various degree programs by KUCCPS.

Some universities have already issued admission letters and fee structures based on KUCCPS portal information.

Machogu clarified that the perceived full fees stated in admission letters are not the amount parents or guardians need to pay. Instead, the cost will be covered through a combination of scholarships, loans, and household contributions, determined by an assessment of each applicant’s financial need.

To facilitate the application process, the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Universities Fund (UF) will open the Higher Education Funding portal (www.hef.co.ke) on June 15, 2024. The funding application results will be announced by July 31, 2024.

Key directives include:

1. First-year students should report to their respective universities as per their admission letters and joining instructions.

2. Universities will inform first-year students of the required household contribution after funding results are released.

3. Universities and funding agencies must initiate awareness campaigns about the Student-Centred Funding Model among students, parents, and stakeholders.