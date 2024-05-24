New Twist As KFCB Chair Orders Revocation Of Notice To Youtube Content Creators For Licenses

A new twist emerged after the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chairperson Njogu wa Njoroge ordered for the withdrawal of a notice sent to YouTube content creators directing them to obtain licences before uploading their works on the platform.

The now rescinded demand was issued by KFCB Acting CEO Paskal Opiyo to various top Kenyan YouTubers among them Abel Mutua, Njugush, Jacky Vike, Terence Creative, Oga Obinna among others.

It required them to obtain filming licences for their content, as well as submit their videos to KFCB for examination and classification before sharing them on YouTube for public consumption.

But according to Njoroge, the directive was issued in bad light since content creators deserve to be supported by the government, and not stifled.

The KFCB Chair stated that he had directed the State body’s management to rescind the directive and sit down with the sector stakeholders instead.

“Our content creators should be supported all the way. They should be encouraged and supported 100 percent. We should be training our youth on monetization, and we are deliberate on that matter,” he said.

“I have directed the management towithdraw the notices and organize for an engagement with all the stakeholders. We should be talking about thousands of opportunities, if not hundreds of thousands of jobs in the digital media.”

Opiyo, in the earlier notice sent to content creators, had warned them of legal action in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws if they failed to comply with his directives within 14 days.

“We demand that you strictly comply with the requirements of the Films and Stage Plays Act by obtaining filming licences for your films, and submit them for examination and classification before the same is exhibited and distributed to the public through your YouTube channel,” he had stated.

“Take notice that unless you comply with the above in the next fourteen (14) days, we shall institute legal proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act and other relevant laws, without further reference to you and at your own risks as to costs and other attendant consequences thereto.”

This drama comes amid complaints among some content creators on lack of support from the government in many ways.