New York Police Reveal Identity Of Man Who Shot Father And Son In Brooklyn Apartment

The man caught on camera for the cold-blooded fatal shooting of a father and stepson in Brooklyn New York has been identified as a former prison guard who was fired following a road rage incident in which he also pulled a gun.

Jason Pass, 47 shot to death Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and his 27-year-old stepson Chinwai Mode on Sunday night following a noise dispute.

The two were shot multiple times in the head and torso, and were pronounced dead on the scene in the shooting which took place on the fourth floor of the Flatbush Gardens complex at 1418 Brooklyn Avenue.

The New York Police Department said the suspect who disappeared after the fatal shooting had called citizens’ hotline number, 311 six times since March 2022 to complain against the neighbours upstairs.

Pass often stays with his 73-year-old mother in the apartment directly below Mathurin’s fourth-floor house, and had on several occasion complained against his neighbor, according to the police.

“Apartment upstairs did not have carpeting, so people walking back and forth generated these calls,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, adding that Pass banged on the ceiling, and the deceased also banged on the floor back.

Mathurin, a father of four, worked both as an Uber and school bus driver to support his family.

According to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey, Pass had a short-lived career as a correction officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester and was terminated in June 2005.

He had reportedly pulled a pistol on two plainclothes police officers in a road-rage incident on Ralph Avenue in Flatlands, Brooklyn. He was then charged with menacing and reckless endangerment but pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Pass’ elder sister has however defended him, saying Mathurin and his family had threatened her brother and mother prior to the shooting.

“What happened on Sunday was self-defense,” the sister claimed.

“(They screamed) ‘We’re gonna kill you!’ ‘We hate you!’ on numerous occasions,” she further claimed.

That fateful night, Pass went upstairs simply to talk to Mathurin about the noise. Mathurin is captured brandishing a pair of scissors as the two stood toe-to-toe.

The argument quickly escalated and Pass is then seen pulling a pistol with a green laser scope and opening fire on Mathurin as the victim’s back was turned.

An analysis of the video however shows Pass appeared to be in no immediate danger when he pulled his gun and started firing.

After shooting the two, he did not make a quick escape but instead waited for the lift before he escaped.

On Tuesday October 31, the NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny the US Marshals and the NYPD Regional Task Force were out attempting to track him down.

“We have him on video leaving the location via the elevator after the incident and we’re currently hunting him,” Kenny said.